why TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.94

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.47%.

Over the last 12 months, TMC stock rose by 854.46%. The one-year TMC the metals company Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.63. The average equity rating for TMC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.34 billion, with 397.16 million shares outstanding and 142.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.39M shares, TMC stock reached a trading volume of 27867349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $7.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TMC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

TMC Stock Performance Analysis:

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.47. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 93.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 448.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 854.46% in the past year of trading.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TMC the metals company Inc. ( TMC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -364.03%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -112.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TMC the metals company Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -137.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TMC the metals company Inc’s (TMC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2798085.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.37% and a Quick Ratio of 2.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMC the metals company Inc go to 21.70%.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $11.35%, or 22.00%% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. with ownership of 7.6 million shares, which is approximately 2.3693%. BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 2.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.07 million in TMC stocks shares; and BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $$2.85 million in TMC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6568%.