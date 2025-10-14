why TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.42

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] gained 4.47% on the last trading session, reaching $10.51 price per share at the time.

TAL Education Group ADR represents 460.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.84 billion with the latest information. TAL stock price has been found in the range of $10.31 to $10.545.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 8713212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.89% in the past year of trading.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.00% and a Gross Margin at 53.98%. TAL Education Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.33%.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TAL Education Group ADR. ( TAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.88%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TAL Education Group ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TAL Education Group ADR’s (TAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, TAL Education Group ADR. (TAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4545.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.25% and a Quick Ratio of 2.17%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]

There are presently around 60.03%, or 60.04% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22.19 million shares, which is approximately 3.67% of the company. KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 19.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.29 million in TAL stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $204.81 million in TAL stock with ownership of approximately 3.17%.