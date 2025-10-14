why Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.14

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PTEN] jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.67 at the close of the session, up 5.59%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 8654019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTEN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.36% in the past year of trading.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.72% and a Gross Margin at 2.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.49%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. ( PTEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -27.16%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -17.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$117391.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.73% and a Quick Ratio of 1.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc posted -2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.51. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc go to -5.08%.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]

There are presently around $110.95%, or 113.98%% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57.44 million shares, which is approximately 14.3767%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$467.77 million in PTEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$297.55 million in PTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1882%.