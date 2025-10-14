why Halliburton Co [HAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.35

Halliburton Co [NYSE: HAL] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $0.53.

A sum of 9761727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.10M shares. Halliburton Co shares reached a high of $22.6 and dropped to a low of $21.81 until finishing in the latest session at $22.5.

The one-year HAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.73. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Co [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $27.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Halliburton Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Halliburton Co stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Co [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.64. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.25% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Halliburton Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.44% and a Gross Margin at 17.06%. Halliburton Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.37%.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Halliburton Co. ( HAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.16%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Halliburton Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Halliburton Co’s (HAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Halliburton Co. (HAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $38750.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.00% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Co posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co go to -5.82%.

Halliburton Co [HAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 92.58% of HAL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 120.11 million shares, which is approximately 13.5875% of the company.