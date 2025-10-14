why Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.91

Fortuna Mining Corp [NYSE: FSM] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 2.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.08.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12137462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Mining Corp stands at 5.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.51%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $2.79 billion, with 306.96 million shares outstanding and 303.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.14M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 12137462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $8.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Fortuna Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortuna Mining Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.15.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.66% in the past year of trading.

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.92% and a Gross Margin at 37.27%. Fortuna Mining Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.23%.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fortuna Mining Corp. ( FSM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.63%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fortuna Mining Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fortuna Mining Corp’s (FSM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $33690.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.71% and a Quick Ratio of 2.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Mining Corp posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortuna Mining Corp go to 32.72%.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]

There are presently around $72.53%, or 72.91%% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29.78 million shares, which is approximately 9.7303%. ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$44.22 million in FSM stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $$42.59 million in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8464%.