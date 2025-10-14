why Coca-Cola Co [KO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.87

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.24.

A sum of 13678025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.47M shares. Coca-Cola Co shares reached a high of $66.8 and dropped to a low of $66.0 until finishing in the latest session at $66.8.

The one-year KO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.22. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $77.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $69 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $73, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on KO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

Coca-Cola Co [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.29% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Coca-Cola Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Co [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.23% and a Gross Margin at 61.46%. Coca-Cola Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.88%.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coca-Cola Co. ( KO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 44.76%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coca-Cola Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coca-Cola Co’s (KO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $174748.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coca-Cola Co posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.12%.

Coca-Cola Co [KO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $65.63%, or 72.82%% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400.0 million shares, which is approximately 9.2829%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 370.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.6 billion in KO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$19.73 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1919%.