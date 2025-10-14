why Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.30

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.42%.

Over the last 12 months, OWL stock dropped by -30.70%. The one-year Blue Owl Capital Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.71. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.98 billion, with 651.09 million shares outstanding and 596.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 12209722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -14.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.70% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.42% and a Gross Margin at 86.79%. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.88%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Blue Owl Capital Inc. ( OWL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.68%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc’s (OWL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68545.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.51% and a Quick Ratio of 1.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OWL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 15.86%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.71%, or 95.75%% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68.09 million shares, which is approximately 12.8453%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.41 million in OWL stocks shares.