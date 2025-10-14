why AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.19

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] jumped around 8.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $90.5 at the close of the session, up 10.33%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.06M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 13122427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $55.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2025, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

How has ASTS stock performed recently?

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 133.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 288.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.91% in the past year of trading.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -5315.41% and a Gross Margin at -833.79%. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7213.88%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AST SpaceMobile Inc. ( ASTS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -69.70%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -25.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$610553.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.23% and a Quick Ratio of 8.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc posted -1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.9. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASTS.

Insider trade positions for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]

There are presently around $35.64%, or 43.09%% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8.57 million shares, which is approximately 6.0715%. JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$86.55 million in ASTS stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $$77.61 million in ASTS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7349%.