Western Digital Corp [WDC] Stock trading around $118.86 per share: What’s Next?

Western Digital Corp [NASDAQ: WDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.12%.

Over the last 12 months, WDC stock rose by 163.79%. The one-year Western Digital Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.1. The average equity rating for WDC stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.74 billion, with 347.00 million shares outstanding and 339.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, WDC stock reached a trading volume of 7792350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corp [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $114.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $90, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on WDC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corp [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.79% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Western Digital Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.58% and a Gross Margin at 38.44%. Western Digital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.85%.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Western Digital Corp. ( WDC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 25.98%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Western Digital Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 22.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Western Digital Corp’s (WDC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $46000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.08% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WDC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Digital Corp posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corp go to 24.98%.

Western Digital Corp [WDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $108.21%, or 108.82%% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.83 million shares, which is approximately 11.6601%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.13 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.56 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1781%.