Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] gain 37.16% so far this year. What now?

Wells Fargo & Co [NYSE: WFC] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 1.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14103401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Co stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $252.82 billion, with 3.22 billion shares outstanding and 3.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.11M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 14103401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $90.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on WFC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.02.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.36% in the past year of trading.

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.54%. Wells Fargo & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.81%.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.51%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wells Fargo & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Co posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]

There are presently around 78.84% of WFC stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 310.73 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 253.97 million shares of the stock.