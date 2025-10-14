Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Iamgold Corp [IAG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iamgold Corp [NYSE: IAG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.24%.

Over the last 12 months, IAG stock rose by 162.60%. The one-year Iamgold Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.3. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.79 billion, with 575.10 million shares outstanding and 556.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.92M shares, IAG stock reached a trading volume of 12190827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iamgold Corp [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $13.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Iamgold Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Iamgold Corp [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 21.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.60% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Iamgold Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iamgold Corp [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.34% and a Gross Margin at 31.69%. Iamgold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 40.44%.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Iamgold Corp. ( IAG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.28%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 15.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Iamgold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Iamgold Corp’s (IAG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

IAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iamgold Corp posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iamgold Corp go to 37.50%.

Iamgold Corp [IAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $75.37%, or 75.47%% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.2553%. DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 34.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$130.84 million in IAG stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $$77.57 million in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9368%.