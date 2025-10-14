Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Strategy Inc [MSTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Strategy Inc [NASDAQ: MSTR] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 3.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $315.47.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10977569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Strategy Inc stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.72%.

The market cap for MSTR stock reached $89.45 billion, with 283.55 million shares outstanding and 263.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.78M shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 10977569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Strategy Inc [MSTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $562.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Strategy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Strategy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Sell rating on MSTR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has MSTR stock performed recently?

Strategy Inc [MSTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, MSTR shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.93% in the past year of trading.

Strategy Inc [MSTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Strategy Inc [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.37% and a Gross Margin at 70.10%. Strategy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1023.69%.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Strategy Inc. ( MSTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.01%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Strategy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Strategy Inc’s (MSTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Strategy Inc. (MSTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3083441.98 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Strategy Inc [MSTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Strategy Inc posted -1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.6. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR.

Insider trade positions for Strategy Inc [MSTR]

There are presently around 54.59% of MSTR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 1.73 million shares, which is approximately 9.66%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in MSTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.91 billion in MSTR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.76%.