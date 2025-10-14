Wall Street Analyst Initiated Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PCSA] gained 16.45% or 0.06 points to close at $0.44 with a heavy trading volume of 8931887 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.38, the shares rose to $0.4432 and dropped to $0.3788, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCSA points out that the company has recorded 77.29% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, PCSA reached to a volume of 8931887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCSA shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for PCSA stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.10. With this latest performance, PCSA shares gained by 132.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.09% in the past year of trading.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( PCSA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -212.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -163.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -210.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1288000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.45% and a Quick Ratio of 3.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 59.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]

There are presently around $5.99%, or 6.82% of PCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.