Wall Street Analyst Initiated NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]. What else is Wall St. saying

NexGen Energy Ltd [NYSE: NXE] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.41 during the day while it closed the day at $8.98.

NexGen Energy Ltd stock has also loss -0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXE stock has inclined by 32.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.53% and gained 29.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NXE stock reached $5.13 billion, with 571.03 million shares outstanding and 531.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 11212429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXE shares is $9.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXE stock is a recommendation set at 1.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2025, representing the official price target for NexGen Energy Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

NXE stock trade performance evaluation

NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.06% in the past year of trading.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NexGen Energy Ltd. ( NXE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -17.01%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NexGen Energy Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -18.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NexGen Energy Ltd’s (NXE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1038345.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.75% and a Quick Ratio of 0.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NexGen Energy Ltd go to -20.42%.

NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $58.94%, or 64.12%% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD with ownership of 30.31 million shares, which is approximately 3.9153%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 28.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.35 million in NXE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$133.11 million in NXE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4631%.