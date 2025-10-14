Wall Street Analyst Initiated Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exxon Mobil Corp [NYSE: XOM] jumped around 1.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $112.24 at the close of the session, up 1.36%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.44M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 10000012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $124.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $120 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $132 to $128, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on XOM stock. On November 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 127 to 132.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.20% and a Gross Margin at 22.05%. Exxon Mobil Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.44%.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.68%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Exxon Mobil Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $508524.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corp posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp go to 5.01%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corp [XOM]

There are presently around 66.55% of XOM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 433.05 million shares, which is approximately 10.03% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 303.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.93 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.11 billion in XOM stock with ownership of approximately 5.25%.