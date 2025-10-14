W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] gain 11.50% so far this year. What now?

W & T Offshore Inc [NYSE: WTI] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.59 during the day while it closed the day at $2.52.

W & T Offshore Inc stock has also gained 16.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTI stock has inclined by 47.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 115.38% and gained 11.50% year-on date.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $373.81 million, with 148.29 million shares outstanding and 97.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 10717720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W & T Offshore Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W & T Offshore Inc stock.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 45.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.81% in the past year of trading.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.55% and a Gross Margin at 4.31%. W & T Offshore Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.62%.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, W & T Offshore Inc. (WTI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$279350.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.19% and a Quick Ratio of 1.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W & T Offshore Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $35.88%, or 54.39%% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8.22 million shares, which is approximately 5.5968%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$15.22 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$10.19 million in WTI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2419%.