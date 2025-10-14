Vivakor Inc [VIVK] is -87.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivakor Inc [NASDAQ: VIVK] loss -7.38% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time.

Vivakor Inc represents 48.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.86 million with the latest information. VIVK stock price has been found in the range of $0.1751 to $0.2479.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, VIVK reached a trading volume of 12383835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for VIVK stock

Vivakor Inc [VIVK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.05. With this latest performance, VIVK shares dropped by -69.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.37% in the past year of trading.

Vivakor Inc [VIVK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivakor Inc [VIVK] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.83% and a Gross Margin at -3.78%. Vivakor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.33%.

Vivakor Inc (VIVK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vivakor Inc. ( VIVK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -63.23%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -23.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vivakor Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -35.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vivakor Inc (VIVK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vivakor Inc’s (VIVK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$267333.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.22% and a Quick Ratio of 0.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vivakor Inc [VIVK]

There are presently around $10.32%, or 22.07%% of VIVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVK stocks are: SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC /ADV with ownership of 3.01 million shares, which is approximately 10.753%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.23 million in VIVK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.16 million in VIVK stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2863%.