Visionary Holdings Inc [GV] moved down -3.29: Why It’s Important

Visionary Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GV] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.44, while the highest price level was $1.9.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.97 percent and weekly performance of -25.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, GV reached to a volume of 10690969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visionary Holdings Inc [GV]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

GV stock trade performance evaluation

Visionary Holdings Inc [GV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.38. With this latest performance, GV shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.75% in the past year of trading.

Visionary Holdings Inc [GV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visionary Holdings Inc [GV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.55% and a Gross Margin at 14.06%. Visionary Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.45%.

Visionary Holdings Inc (GV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Visionary Holdings Inc. ( GV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -51.89%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Visionary Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -66.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Visionary Holdings Inc (GV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Visionary Holdings Inc’s (GV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Visionary Holdings Inc [GV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.09%, or 4.52%% of GV stock, in the hands of institutional investors.