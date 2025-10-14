Ur-Energy Inc [URG] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $3

Ur-Energy Inc [AMEX: URG] closed the trading session at $2.03 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.97, while the highest price level was $2.05.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.52 percent and weekly performance of 12.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 197.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, URG reached to a volume of 16497240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ur-Energy Inc [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

URG stock trade performance evaluation

Ur-Energy Inc [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.15. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 39.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.52% in the past year of trading.

Ur-Energy Inc [URG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.66% and a Gross Margin at -148.40%. Ur-Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.74%.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ur-Energy Inc. ( URG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -61.50%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -38.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ur-Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -57.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ur-Energy Inc’s (URG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3524705.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.36% and a Quick Ratio of 2.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ur-Energy Inc [URG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

Ur-Energy Inc [URG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $81.96%, or 82.86%% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 22.78 million shares, which is approximately 7.9553%. ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 22.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31.58 million in URG stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $$27.23 million in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7524%.