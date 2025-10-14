Truist slashes price target on Target Corp [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] price surged by 2.12 percent to reach at $1.81.

A sum of 10501287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. Target Corp shares reached a high of $88.35 and dropped to a low of $86.797 until finishing in the latest session at $87.34.

The one-year TGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.05. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $101.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on TGT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.39% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Target Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corp [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.64% and a Gross Margin at 25.43%. Target Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.72%.

Target Corp (TGT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Target Corp. ( TGT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.32%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Target Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Target Corp (TGT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Target Corp’s (TGT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Target Corp. (TGT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8931.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.99% and a Quick Ratio of 0.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.45. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to -1.98%.

Target Corp [TGT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.46%, or 85.68%% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44.52 million shares, which is approximately 9.6255%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 32.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.85 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$4.8 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0073%.