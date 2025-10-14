Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] Revenue clocked in at $16.68 billion, down -14.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Texas Instruments Inc [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 3.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $175.11 at the close of the session, up 1.99%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 8336198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $207.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $195, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TXN stock. On July 23, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 171 to 196.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 105.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.88.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.61% in the past year of trading.

Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Inc [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of 34.89% and a Gross Margin at 58.03%. Texas Instruments Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 30.07%.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Texas Instruments Inc. ( TXN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.84%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 14.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Texas Instruments Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Texas Instruments Inc’s (TXN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $147352.94 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.81% and a Quick Ratio of 3.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc go to 14.64%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Inc [TXN]

There are presently around $90.85%, or 91.05%% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91.91 million shares, which is approximately 10.0775%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 78.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$15.32 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$8.03 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5272%.