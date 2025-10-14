Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] gain 15.12% so far this year. What now?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNYA] closed the trading session at $1.98 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.95, while the highest price level was $2.2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.12 percent and weekly performance of 15.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 301.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 186.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, TNYA reached to a volume of 8177373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNYA shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TNYA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, TNYA shares gained by 65.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 301.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.46% in the past year of trading.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. ( TNYA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -85.21%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -69.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -91.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1027010.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.00% and a Quick Ratio of 6.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNYA.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $22.21%, or 22.36% of TNYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNYA stocks are: COLUMN GROUP LLC with ownership of 9.4 million shares, which is approximately 10.968% of the company's total shares.