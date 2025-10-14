Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] – find out why.

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] jumped around 0.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.37 at the close of the session, up 5.89%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 11281122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PTON stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 9.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.29% in the past year of trading.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.42% and a Gross Margin at 49.12%. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.78%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$44804.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.79% and a Quick Ratio of 1.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

There are presently around $97.10%, or 97.99%% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 42.18 million shares, which is approximately 11.5403%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$112.36 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$90.28 million in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1506%.