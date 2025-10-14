TD Cowen slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] price surged by 2.33 percent to reach at $0.24.

A sum of 14612868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.50M shares. Valley National Bancorp shares reached a high of $10.6 and dropped to a low of $10.46 until finishing in the latest session at $10.55.

The one-year VLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.12. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VLY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.40.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.45% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Valley National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.13%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Valley National Bancorp. ( VLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.33%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Valley National Bancorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

VLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 29.10%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $84.49%, or 85.70%% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71.14 million shares, which is approximately 13.9723%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$317.93 million in VLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$187.85 million in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2134%.