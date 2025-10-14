TD Cowen slashes price target on Citigroup Inc [C] – find out why.

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] price surged by 2.31 percent to reach at $2.17.

A sum of 18226832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.42M shares. Citigroup Inc shares reached a high of $96.96 and dropped to a low of $95.45 until finishing in the latest session at $96.1.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.36. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $112.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $82, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on C stock. On April 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 58 to 60.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.53% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Citigroup Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.41%. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.62%.

Citigroup Inc (C) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Citigroup Inc. ( C), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.64%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Citigroup Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Citigroup Inc (C) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Citigroup Inc’s (C) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

C Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 25.47%.

Citigroup Inc [C] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.63%, or 79.81%% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167.92 million shares, which is approximately 8.802%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 159.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.13 billion in C stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.22 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3089%.