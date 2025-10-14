Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 175.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Standard Lithium Ltd [AMEX: SLI] closed the trading session at $5.26 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.71, while the highest price level was $5.29.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 175.39 percent and weekly performance of 25.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 317.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 90.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, SLI reached to a volume of 8313505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLI shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Standard Lithium Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

SLI stock trade performance evaluation

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.84. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 81.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.27% in the past year of trading.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Standard Lithium Ltd. ( SLI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 52.70%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 47.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Standard Lithium Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 40.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd’s (SLI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Standard Lithium Ltd posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.46. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLI.

Standard Lithium Ltd [SLI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $8.18%, or 9.26% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 13.48 million shares, which is approximately 7.4966%. INVESCO LTD., holding 3.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 million in SLI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $3.77 million in SLI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.675%.