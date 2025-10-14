Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] is -22.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Soluna Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SLNH] slipped around -0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, down -6.22%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.34M shares, SLNH reached a trading volume of 10361101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Soluna Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025.

How has SLNH stock performed recently?

Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.56. With this latest performance, SLNH shares gained by 215.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 310.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.62% in the past year of trading.

Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.60% and a Gross Margin at -31.93%. Soluna Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -273.45%.

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1588958.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.35% and a Quick Ratio of 0.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soluna Holdings Inc posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNH.

Insider trade positions for Soluna Holdings Inc [SLNH]

There are presently around $5.07%, or 6.47%% of SLNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNH stocks are: TRINITYPOINT WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 29100.0 shares, which is approximately 0.6376%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21887.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.13 million in SLNH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$60900.0 in SLNH stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2191%.