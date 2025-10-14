SLB Ltd [SLB] stock Initiated by Melius analyst, price target now $82

SLB Ltd [NYSE: SLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.71%.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock dropped by -15.83%. The one-year SLB Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.48. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.20 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.39M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 21389411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SLB Ltd [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $45.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for SLB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for SLB Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $55, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on SLB stock. On January 15, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for SLB shares from 62 to 44.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

SLB Ltd [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.83% in the past year of trading.

Insight into SLB Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLB Ltd [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.79% and a Gross Margin at 18.85%. SLB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.53%.

SLB Ltd (SLB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SLB Ltd. ( SLB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.78%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SLB Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SLB Ltd (SLB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SLB Ltd’s (SLB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SLB Ltd. (SLB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $37181.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLB Ltd posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB Ltd go to -0.09%.

SLB Ltd [SLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.76%, or 79.91%% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136.28 million shares, which is approximately 9.5431%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.65 billion in SLB stocks shares.