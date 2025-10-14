Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] is 172.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] price surged by 7.67 percent to reach at $0.84.

A sum of 8397142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.68M shares. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares reached a high of $11.9292 and dropped to a low of $11.52 until finishing in the latest session at $11.79.

The one-year SBSW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.69. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 3.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $10.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.27% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.31% and a Gross Margin at 13.55%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.14%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR. ( SBSW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.31%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s (SBSW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR. (SBSW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2667.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.89% and a Quick Ratio of 1.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SBSW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR go to 104.16%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 24.64% of SBSW stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 22.8 million shares, which is approximately 0.8056%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.94 million in SBSW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $23.12 million in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1878%.