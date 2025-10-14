Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] is 76.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] closed the trading session at $9.25 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.905, while the highest price level was $9.44.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.19 percent and weekly performance of 5.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 171.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 58.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, SHLS reached to a volume of 9350284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $8.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHLS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 128.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

SHLS stock trade performance evaluation

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 34.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.27% in the past year of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.32% and a Gross Margin at 31.33%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.28%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. ( SHLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.77%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $16372.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.34% and a Quick Ratio of 1.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 18.93%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $110.96%, or 111.99%% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23.13 million shares, which is approximately 13.6045%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$102.81 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$71.39 million in SHLS stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7302%.