Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] gain 23.42% so far this year. What now?

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [NASDAQ: SRRK] loss -13.14% on the last trading session, reaching $34.28 price per share at the time.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp represents 96.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. SRRK stock price has been found in the range of $29.0 to $35.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, SRRK reached a trading volume of 11215549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRK shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on SRRK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for SRRK stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.88. With this latest performance, SRRK shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Scholar Rock Holding Corp. ( SRRK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -172.08%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -111.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -109.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s (SRRK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1610663.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.33% and a Quick Ratio of 6.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corp posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Scholar Rock Holding Corp go to 15.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]

There are presently around $118.56%, or 123.48%% of SRRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRRK stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 11.26 million shares, which is approximately 11.6301%. FMR LLC, holding 9.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$82.36 million in SRRK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$68.21 million in SRRK stock with ownership which is approximately 8.4577%.