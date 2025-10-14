Sandisk Corp [SNDK] Stock trading around $134.61 per share: What’s Next?

Sandisk Corp [NASDAQ: SNDK] gained 15.14% or 17.7 points to close at $134.61 with a heavy trading volume of 8266667 shares.

It opened the trading session at $129.5, the shares rose to $135.91 and dropped to $124.0475, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNDK points out that the company has recorded 321.05% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, SNDK reached to a volume of 8266667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sandisk Corp [SNDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDK shares is $99.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sandisk Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $80 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Sandisk Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on SNDK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11.

Trading performance analysis for SNDK stock

Sandisk Corp [SNDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, SNDK shares gained by 56.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 321.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.92% in the past year of trading.

Sandisk Corp (SNDK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Sandisk Corp (SNDK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sandisk Corp’s (SNDK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sandisk Corp [SNDK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandisk Corp posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sandisk Corp go to 58.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sandisk Corp [SNDK]

There are presently around $96.10%, or 101.54%% of SNDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.