Salesforce Inc [CRM] Stock trading around $248.75 per share: What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] price surged by 2.93 percent to reach at $7.07.

A sum of 7891691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.45M shares. Salesforce Inc shares reached a high of $249.3499 and dropped to a low of $242.365 until finishing in the latest session at $248.75.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.98. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Salesforce Inc [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $331.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $370 to $315. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.60% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Salesforce Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.22% and a Gross Margin at 69.91%. Salesforce Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.87%.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Salesforce Inc. ( CRM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.20%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Salesforce Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Salesforce Inc’s (CRM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $87112.34 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salesforce Inc posted 2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 12.56%.

Salesforce Inc [CRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $83.14%, or 85.35%% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86.27 million shares, which is approximately 8.9488%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 74.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$19.17 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$12.38 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9941%.