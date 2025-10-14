Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [RVPH] is -43.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: RVPH] traded at a low on 2025-10-13, posting a -3.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13201863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stands at 25.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.72%.

The market cap for RVPH stock reached $60.26 million, with 96.34 million shares outstanding and 86.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, RVPH reached a trading volume of 13201863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [RVPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVPH shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on RVPH stock.

How has RVPH stock performed recently?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [RVPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, RVPH shares gained by 41.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.44% in the past year of trading.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1936428.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.90% and a Quick Ratio of 0.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [RVPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc go to 21.62%.

Insider trade positions for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [RVPH]

There are presently around $14.30%, or 15.08%% of RVPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVPH stocks are: WOODLINE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1.59 million shares, which is approximately 5.2129%. MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.59 million in RVPH stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$1.31 million in RVPH stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3554%.