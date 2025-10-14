Regions Financial Corp [RF] moved up 1.66: Why It’s Important

Regions Financial Corp [NYSE: RF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 4.42%. The one-year Regions Financial Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.98. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.92 billion, with 893.47 million shares outstanding and 889.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.85M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 34952650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corp [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $29.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock. On December 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 28 to 32.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corp [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.42% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Regions Financial Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corp [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.49%. Regions Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.58%.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Regions Financial Corp. ( RF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.59%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Regions Financial Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Regions Financial Corp’s (RF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.28%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corp posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp go to 10.04%.

Regions Financial Corp [RF] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.62%, or 82.86%% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.96 million shares, which is approximately 12.3181%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 86.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.74 billion in RF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$984.35 million in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3565%.