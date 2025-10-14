RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] – find out why.

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] gained 4.21% on the last trading session, reaching $12.14 price per share at the time.

Equinox Gold Corp represents 759.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.49 billion with the latest information. EQX stock price has been found in the range of $11.97 to $12.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.63M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 14336711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $12.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQX in the course of the last twelve months was 322.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for EQX stock

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.83% in the past year of trading.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.68% and a Gross Margin at 23.28%. Equinox Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.21%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Equinox Gold Corp. ( EQX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.54%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Equinox Gold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equinox Gold Corp posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinox Gold Corp go to 77.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]

There are presently around $63.77%, or 66.62%% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 42.0 million shares, which is approximately 10.7019%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 38.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.61 million in EQX stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$69.92 million in EQX stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4065%.