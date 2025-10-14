Raymond James lifts New Gold Inc [NGD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Gold Inc [AMEX: NGD] jumped around 0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.17 at the close of the session, up 4.82%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.81M shares, NGD reached a trading volume of 12011480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Gold Inc [NGD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for New Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $2.60 to $3.90. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has NGD stock performed recently?

New Gold Inc [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.11% in the past year of trading.

New Gold Inc [NGD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.53% and a Gross Margin at 31.35%. New Gold Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.10%.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for New Gold Inc. ( NGD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.11%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, New Gold Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on New Gold Inc’s (NGD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.60%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, New Gold Inc. (NGD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $90168.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for New Gold Inc [NGD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Gold Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc go to 80.25%.

Insider trade positions for New Gold Inc [NGD]

There are presently around 68.14% of NGD stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 70.34 million shares, which is approximately 9.5238%. CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 34.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.02 million in NGD stocks shares; and CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $39.22 million in NGD stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7229%.