Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] Stock trading around $161.78 per share: What’s Next?

Qualcomm, Inc [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $161.78 price per share at the time.

Qualcomm, Inc represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.56 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $155.7801 to $162.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 10297826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $179.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $190 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Qualcomm, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $185, while Mizuho kept a Outperform rating on QCOM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.31% in the past year of trading.

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.09% and a Gross Margin at 55.68%. Qualcomm, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.77%.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Qualcomm, Inc. ( QCOM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 44.62%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Qualcomm, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 27.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Qualcomm, Inc’s (QCOM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $236326.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.19% and a Quick Ratio of 2.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualcomm, Inc posted 2.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc go to 8.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qualcomm, Inc [QCOM]

There are presently around $81.03%, or 81.13%% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.07 million shares, which is approximately 10.0422%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 95.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$19.1 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$10.11 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5471%.