Powell Max Ltd [PMAX] Stock trading around $3.75 per share: What's Next?

Powell Max Ltd [NASDAQ: PMAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.42%.

Over the last 12 months, PMAX stock dropped by -77.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.86 million, with 17.56 million shares outstanding and 0.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 152.58K shares, PMAX stock reached a trading volume of 25561898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Powell Max Ltd [PMAX]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

PMAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Powell Max Ltd [PMAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.42. With this latest performance, PMAX shares gained by 52.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Powell Max Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powell Max Ltd [PMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.80% and a Gross Margin at 30.42%. Powell Max Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.12%.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Powell Max Ltd. ( PMAX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -344.73%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -89.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Powell Max Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -96.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Powell Max Ltd’s (PMAX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Powell Max Ltd. (PMAX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$94905.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 1.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Powell Max Ltd [PMAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.67%, or 1.23%% of PMAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.

