PG&E Corp [PCG] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $20

PG&E Corp [NYSE: PCG] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.12 during the day while it closed the day at $15.97.

PG&E Corp stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCG stock has inclined by 22.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.61% and lost -18.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $35.10 billion, with 2.20 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.78M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 15377385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corp [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PG&E Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for PG&E Corp stock. On February 14, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for PCG shares from 20 to 16.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corp [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.86% in the past year of trading.

PG&E Corp [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corp [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.79% and a Gross Margin at 18.79%. PG&E Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.61%.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PG&E Corp. ( PCG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.48%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PG&E Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PG&E Corp’s (PCG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PG&E Corp. (PCG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $82717.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.94% and a Quick Ratio of 0.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corp [PCG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp go to 9.53%.

PG&E Corp [PCG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.96%, or 97.14%% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 283.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.2917%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 176.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.08 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.94 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8836%.