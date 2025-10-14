Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Stock trading around $1.62 per share: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.58%.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock dropped by -11.48%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.2. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $486.60 million, with 300.35 million shares outstanding and 266.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 13851505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock. On April 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PACB shares from 7 to 2.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 38.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -364.72% and a Gross Margin at -215.73%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -336.40%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. ( PACB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -189.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -44.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -69.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 11.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$913321.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.92% and a Quick Ratio of 6.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PACB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to 25.21%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $57.23%, or 62.13%% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33.21 million shares, which is approximately 12.1932%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$35.62 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$32.34 million in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6674%.