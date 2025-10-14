Old National Bancorp [ONB] Stock trading around $21.25 per share: What’s Next?

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] gained 3.11% or 0.64 points to close at $21.25 with a heavy trading volume of 9981241 shares.

It opened the trading session at $20.97, the shares rose to $21.42 and dropped to $20.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONB points out that the company has recorded 13.76% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, ONB reached to a volume of 9981241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $26.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ONB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20.

Trading performance analysis for ONB stock

Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, ONB shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.10% in the past year of trading.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.07%. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.16%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Old National Bancorp. ( ONB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.00%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Old National Bancorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old National Bancorp posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 15.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Old National Bancorp [ONB]

There are presently around $94.34%, or 94.96%% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38.9 million shares, which is approximately 12.3266%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$574.37 million in ONB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$356.06 million in ONB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5634%.