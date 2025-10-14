Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Revenue clocked in at $4.75 million, up 68.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.72 during the day while it closed the day at $1.6.

Ocugen Inc stock has also loss -12.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has inclined by 49.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 131.75% and gained 68.62% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $499.69 million, with 312.31 million shares outstanding and 307.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 10261941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 153.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 49.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.76% in the past year of trading.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocugen Inc [OCGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1165.08% and a Gross Margin at 35.91%. Ocugen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1197.75%.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ocugen Inc. ( OCGN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -569.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -120.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ocugen Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -162.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ocugen Inc’s (OCGN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 10.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$599368.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.83% and a Quick Ratio of 1.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ocugen Inc [OCGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ocugen Inc go to 46.87%.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $16.63%, or 16.88%% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.9632%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.06 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$22.9 million in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7418%.