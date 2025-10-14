Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] is -21.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corp [NYSE: OXY] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $42.42 price per share at the time.

Occidental Petroleum Corp represents 984.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.76 billion with the latest information. OXY stock price has been found in the range of $42.1292 to $42.8299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.60M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 8498130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $52.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Melius analysts kept a Hold rating on OXY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.15% in the past year of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.36% and a Gross Margin at 34.61%. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.19%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.98%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $126848.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.05% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corp posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.25. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corp go to -3.48%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corp [OXY]

There are presently around $50.30%, or 69.11%% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 255.28 million shares, which is approximately 28.5614%. DODGE & COX, holding 78.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.94 billion in OXY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$3.54 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2753%.