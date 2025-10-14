Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell -0.13% so far this year. What now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] gained 2.63% or 0.59 points to close at $23.04 with a heavy trading volume of 9626764 shares.

It opened the trading session at $22.95, the shares rose to $23.25 and dropped to $22.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded 41.18% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.49M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 9626764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.11% and a Gross Margin at 31.83%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.52%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 63.57%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 9.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17246.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.18% and a Quick Ratio of 0.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 19.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

There are presently around $79.66%, or 79.98%% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51.89 million shares, which is approximately 11.935%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$653.66 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$535.35 million in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5526%.