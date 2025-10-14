NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Stock trading around $84.3 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] gained 1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $84.3 price per share at the time.

NextEra Energy Inc represents 2.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $173.60 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $83.0095 to $85.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 8418870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $86.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on NEE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 46.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.59% in the past year of trading.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.30% and a Gross Margin at 36.79%. NextEra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.56%.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NextEra Energy Inc. ( NEE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.84%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NextEra Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $352380.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 8.06%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

There are presently around $83.59%, or 83.69%% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200.91 million shares, which is approximately 9.7887%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 150.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.64 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.54 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1893%.