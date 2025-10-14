Newmont Corp [NEM] gain 69.54% so far this year. What now?

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] gained 5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $89.4 price per share at the time.

Newmont Corp represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.20 billion with the latest information. NEM stock price has been found in the range of $87.56 to $89.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.20M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 9692246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $93.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Newmont Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corp [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.19% in the past year of trading.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corp [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.25% and a Gross Margin at 41.77%. Newmont Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 30.66%.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Newmont Corp. ( NEM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.26%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Newmont Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Newmont Corp’s (NEM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Newmont Corp. (NEM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $147417.84 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.23% and a Quick Ratio of 1.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corp posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 26.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Newmont Corp [NEM]

There are presently around $79.97%, or 80.18%% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135.01 million shares, which is approximately 11.7095%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.99 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.13 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4161%.