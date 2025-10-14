Neogenomics Inc [NEO] is -28.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neogenomics Inc [NASDAQ: NEO] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.34.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9445798 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neogenomics Inc stands at 4.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.08%.

The market cap for NEO stock reached $1.21 billion, with 128.68 million shares outstanding and 125.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, NEO reached a trading volume of 9445798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neogenomics Inc [NEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $9.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Neogenomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Neogenomics Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has NEO stock performed recently?

Neogenomics Inc [NEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, NEO shares gained by 17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.33% in the past year of trading.

Neogenomics Inc [NEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogenomics Inc [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.55% and a Gross Margin at 41.22%. Neogenomics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.10%.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Neogenomics Inc. ( NEO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.76%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Neogenomics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Neogenomics Inc’s (NEO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$47290.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.92% and a Quick Ratio of 3.58%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Neogenomics Inc [NEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neogenomics Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogenomics Inc go to 47.30%.

Insider trade positions for Neogenomics Inc [NEO]

There are presently around $100.33%, or 101.64%% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19.67 million shares, which is approximately 15.5612%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.87 million in NEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$121.66 million in NEO stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9391%.