Needham lifts Bitdeer Technologies Group [BTDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bitdeer Technologies Group [NASDAQ: BTDR] gained 15.02% or 2.67 points to close at $20.45 with a heavy trading volume of 11942431 shares.

It opened the trading session at $18.4, the shares rose to $20.68 and dropped to $17.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTDR points out that the company has recorded 157.23% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, BTDR reached to a volume of 11942431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTDR shares is $25.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on BTDR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Bitdeer Technologies Group [BTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, BTDR shares gained by 26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Bitdeer Technologies Group [BTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitdeer Technologies Group [BTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.16% and a Gross Margin at 4.89%. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.77%.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bitdeer Technologies Group. ( BTDR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -54.00%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -22.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -40.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.64%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bitdeer Technologies Group. (BTDR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1301910.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.03% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Bitdeer Technologies Group [BTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bitdeer Technologies Group posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTDR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bitdeer Technologies Group [BTDR]

There are presently around $27.38%, or 45.88%% of BTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTDR stocks are: NISHKAMA CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1.2 million shares, which is approximately 0.9454%. VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 0.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.08 million in BTDR stocks shares; and VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC, currently with $$5.39 million in BTDR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4149%.