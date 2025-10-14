Moderna Inc [MRNA] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, down -54.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -0.34% or -0.09 points to close at $26.74 with a heavy trading volume of 8471864 shares.

It opened the trading session at $27.25, the shares rose to $28.06 and dropped to $26.605, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 2.06% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 8471864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $43.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $111 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $51, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.14.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.69% in the past year of trading.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.34% and a Gross Margin at 45.74%. Moderna Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.31%.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Moderna Inc. ( MRNA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -27.50%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -20.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Moderna Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -28.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Moderna Inc’s (MRNA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$500000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.93% and a Quick Ratio of 3.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.96. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc go to 19.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Moderna Inc [MRNA]

There are presently around $74.96%, or 80.81%% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 43.45 million shares, which is approximately 11.3149%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.7 billion in MRNA stocks shares;